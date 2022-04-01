LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,452 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $163,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

NYSE MAN traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.92. 357,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

