LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.04% of Diodes worth $150,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Diodes by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1,994.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

DIOD stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

