LSV Asset Management Has $142.45 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.94% of Iron Mountain worth $142,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

