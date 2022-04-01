LSV Asset Management Has $147.87 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.87% of Atkore worth $147,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atkore by 83.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atkore by 58.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.04. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,776. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

