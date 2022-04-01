LSV Asset Management Has $154.50 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.70% of Owens Corning worth $154,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,676.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 771,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

