LSV Asset Management Has $173.54 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of Ally Financial worth $173,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ally Financial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.