LSV Asset Management Has $197.71 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.95% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $197,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after acquiring an additional 121,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.35. The stock had a trading volume of 528,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

