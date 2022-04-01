LSV Asset Management Has $217.64 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.00% of Everest Re Group worth $217,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,166. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.66.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

