LSV Asset Management Has $28.43 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of CDK Global worth $28,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 543,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.