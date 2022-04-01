LSV Asset Management Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $28,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $83.66. 2,451,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.