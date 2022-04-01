LSV Asset Management Has $30.66 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

