LSV Asset Management Has $31.03 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.53% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $16.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.