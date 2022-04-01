LSV Asset Management Has $31.82 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.21% of Central Garden & Pet worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 145,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.