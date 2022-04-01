LSV Asset Management Has $34.70 Million Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,620 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,049,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

