LSV Asset Management Has $35.36 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.78. 7,587,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

