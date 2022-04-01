LSV Asset Management Has $38.31 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of Popular worth $38,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Popular by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Popular by 58,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 453,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Popular Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.