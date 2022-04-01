LSV Asset Management Has $40.80 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $40,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 398,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

