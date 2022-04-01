LSV Asset Management Has $44.31 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,463 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.21% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $44,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 821,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

