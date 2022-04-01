LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $154,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.40. 1,660,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.41. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

