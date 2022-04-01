LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,190 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.99% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $234,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.