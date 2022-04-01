LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.78% of ACCO Brands worth $29,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.04. 1,038,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,049. The firm has a market cap of $770.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

