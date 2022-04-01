LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.38% of Hanmi Financial worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. 270,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

