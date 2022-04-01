LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,894 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.76% of Meritage Homes worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. 496,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

