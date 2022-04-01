LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.56% of BorgWarner worth $168,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 17,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

