LSV Asset Management Purchases 11,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of JetBlue Airways worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 383,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.