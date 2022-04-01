LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,917 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.92% of NewMarket worth $33,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $394.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEU shares. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.