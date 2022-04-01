LSV Asset Management Purchases 73,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $184,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

