LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 476,399 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,221,000. LSV Asset Management owned 1.13% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,366,000 after buying an additional 167,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $13,352,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

CRI traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 672,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,236. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

