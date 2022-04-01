LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Valero Energy worth $222,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

