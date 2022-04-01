LSV Asset Management Sells 128,700 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.23% of Cabot worth $134,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $68.02. 6,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

