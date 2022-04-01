LSV Asset Management Sells 145,300 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,965 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of American Airlines Group worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 25,040,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,590,340. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

