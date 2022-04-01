LSV Asset Management Sells 147,402 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,402 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Textron worth $149,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $72.94. 19,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

