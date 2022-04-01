LSV Asset Management Sells 191,900 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,284,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.58% of Qurate Retail worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,514. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

