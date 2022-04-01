LSV Asset Management Sells 205,145 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,145 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.81% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 251,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

