LSV Asset Management Sells 218,700 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $43,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

AXL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,986. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

