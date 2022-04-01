LSV Asset Management Sells 25,194 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.65% of NETGEAR worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 303,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,378. The company has a market cap of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

