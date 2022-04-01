LSV Asset Management Sells 253,600 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.68% of Hope Bancorp worth $47,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 505,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 287,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 596.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 775,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

