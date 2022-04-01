LSV Asset Management Sells 276,287 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.66% of Radian Group worth $138,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

RDN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

