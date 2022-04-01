LSV Asset Management Sells 285,700 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.09% of Oshkosh worth $232,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.73. 4,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

