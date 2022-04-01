LSV Asset Management Sells 306,616 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,616 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.54% of Cars.com worth $28,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cars.com by 40.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 367,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

