LSV Asset Management Sells 33,700 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of WESCO International worth $29,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

WESCO International stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.00. 448,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

