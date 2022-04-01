LSV Asset Management Sells 348,900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 348,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Ares Capital worth $35,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 156.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

