LSV Asset Management Sells 36,956 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,956 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.86% of Nexstar Media Group worth $176,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

