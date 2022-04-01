LSV Asset Management Sells 371,805 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.21% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $192,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,339. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.