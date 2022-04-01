LSV Asset Management Sells 39,220 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of L3Harris Technologies worth $184,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

LHX stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.60 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

