LSV Asset Management Sells 40,500 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Entergy worth $45,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $120.09. 2,107,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,725. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

