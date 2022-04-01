LSV Asset Management Sells 413,034 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,034 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.73% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $30,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 198,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,786. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.14 million, a PE ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

