LSV Asset Management Sells 43,700 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,889 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

