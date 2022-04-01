LSV Asset Management Sells 44,420 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.54% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $30,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $749,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $70.45. 186,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

