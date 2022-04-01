LSV Asset Management Sells 51,040 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of Science Applications International worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. 461,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

